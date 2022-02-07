Sports

Fans flock to Super Bowl Experience at LA Convention Center for quality family fun

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Football fans attending the Super Bowl LVI Experience Sunday, played their own games while they get ready for the championship matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tossing footballs, and trying to make a big play was just some of the fun these fans were having Sunday.

"It's an incredible atmosphere and I just love getting to see everyone and so many different fans from so many different communities," said Rams fan Gavi Sela. "Awesome experience so far."

Huge crowds turned out at the L.A. Convention Center for the opening weekend of the event.

Kids and adults were having fun testing their football skills -- some tucking away the ball, tearing down the field, and leaping into the end zone. Others, taking shots at kicking field goals.

The Super Bowl Experience also features displays celebrating the history of the NFL. Families are taking advantage of the opportunity to pose for photos next to the gleaming Vince Lombardi trophy.

