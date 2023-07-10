Investigation underway after 5 taco stands robbed at gunpoint across LA area, police say

Five taco stands across the Los Angeles area were robbed at gunpoint, and police are looking into whether the crimes are connected.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five taco stands across the Los Angeles area were robbed at gunpoint, and police are looking into whether the crimes are connected.

All of the robberies happened late Sunday night and involved three suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In one robbery at 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard, the suspects got away with about $700.

Similar hold-ups were also reported at 51st and Ascot, 43rd and Central and Vernon and McKinley.

The fifth robbery happened at a taco stand at Soto Street and City View Avenue in Boyle Heights. Police say about $2,000 in cash was taken by the suspects in that incident.

No injuries were reported.