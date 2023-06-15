Another taco stand robbed in South Los Angeles following string of violent thefts

Another taco stand was robbed overnight in South Los Angeles, an area that in recent weeks has seen a string of violent and unprovoked robberies targeting street vendors.

The latest robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a small taco stand near Manchester and Towne avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two suspects were involved.

Nobody was hurt, but the stand's owner said the suspects were armed and wearing ski masks. They took off with about $50.

"It was fast. They came to me and that's when the guy pointed at me in front of the table... and then at that point, with a gun pointed at you, what else can you do, you know," said Oscar Lozano.

There have been at least five taco stand robberies in that area in the past few weeks.