LAPD: Arrests made in violent Tarzana home invasion robbery, possibly connected to other LA crimes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say they have arrested several people tied to a violent home invasion robbery in Tarzana that occurred on March 6, and two of the suspects may be tied to other crimes.Savion Jefferson, 32, Terry McGee, 27, and Deja Childress, 34, have all been charged in the Tarzana home invasion robbery case. Detectives are still looking for a fourth suspect.The incident happened in the 4300 block of Gayle Drive at about 3:25 a.m. on March 6. Police say the victims were sleeping when the four suspects entered the home through the rear door, woke up the victims demanding their high-value jewelry, and severely beat one of the victims during the invasion.The men took off with jewelry and other valuable property, according to officials.Police say that two of the men are also linked to armed robberies in North Hollywood and Atwater Village.In the North Hollywood case, the victim was confronted by two suspects after being dropped off on Case Avenue and Burbank Boulevard following an evening at a nightclub in Hollywood, officials said. The victim ran away from the suspects and was shot in the foot as he escaped. The incident happened on Nov. 29, 2021, at about 3:30 a.m.In Atwater Village on Feb. 13, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in the 3900 block of Edenhurst Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. when the suspects followed the victims from West Hollywood to their short-term rental, officials said.They say two suspects forced their way inside, with at least one of them being armed with a handgun, and demanded the victims' jewelry. None of the victims were injured in this incident.Authorities confiscated six handguns and one assault rifle after multiple search warrants were carried out in the city of Los Angeles and Ontario.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at (213) 486-6840, or (877) 527-3247 during non-business hours. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.