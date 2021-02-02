LAUSD expected to remain closed for near future while some area schools reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10214300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An effort to reopen schools in California is floundering, stoking the frustration of parents and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Experts from the CDC say that with the right mitigation measures, there is a path to low-risk, in-person learning. But local educators are voicing concerns over bringing students and teachers back to the classroom.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District Austin Beutner superintendent says there are no current plans to reopen schools to return to in-person learning anytime soon. Meanwhile, students at several Southland schools were returning to the classroom Tuesday.Beutner said his city remains an epicenter for COVID-19 and conditions must improve before schools can reopen. The superintendent continues to question the different messaging he says he's getting from state and local leaders."It's hard to be confident we're somehow safer today than we were back in December when health authorities told us similar virus levels put us in dire straits. And it was only a couple of weeks ago that hospitals were overrun and health authorities were telling us 'the devastating impact of the pandemic is about to collapse emergency medical care,'" Beutner said.The superintendent said teachers in the second largest school district in the country must be vaccinated before schools can reopen."I'm asked every day by hundreds of teachers, 'When do you think we can get the vaccine?' And all I say is, 'I don't know,'" said Beutner, noting that it is impractical to negotiate with teachers on a reopening plan that was still under debate in the Legislature and is likely to change.Schools in Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo were reopening for students in transitional kindergarten through second grade following new health safety protocols.At El Segundo schools, students will spend two-and-a-half hours on campus in the morning or afternoon four days a week. That district has less than 3,000 students -- far fewer than LAUSD's 600,000 students.