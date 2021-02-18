More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in Los Angeles delayed because of eastern weather

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 12,000 vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles will be delayed because of bad weather across the country, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday afternoon.At least two major shipments, totaling more than 60,000 doses, have been held up in Kentucky and Tennessee because of icy roads and grounded flights amid a massive winter weather storm across large portions of the country.About 12,500 people in the city of Los Angeles who had vaccinations scheduled Friday will be notified that their appointments are being postponed. They should expect to receive notifications by text, email or phone about rescheduling.The announcement was put out by the city of Los Angeles. It is not yet clear whether other agencies that supervise vaccination sites around Southern California, including Los Angeles County, other counties and cities and private healthcare providers, are experiencing similar delays.The city said the delays only affect the super sites, while vaccinations for the city's mobile clinics will continue as scheduled.It was not known yet whether Saturday appointments would also be postponed.