COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine appointment delays in LA causes confusion; some show up to closed Dodger Stadium site

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The announcement that more than 12,000 vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles were delayed appeared to create a lot of confusion for some who still showed up to sites like Dodger Stadium hoping to get their shots.

At least two major shipments, totaling more than 60,000 doses, have been held up in other states because of icy roads and grounded flights amid a massive winter weather storm across large portions of the country. Officials said 26,000 doses that were supposed to arrive Tuesday are in Kentucky, and 37,000 doses intended to be used for next week's appointments are in Tennessee.

The delays are only affecting city-run sites. Vaccination sites run by the county, which are currently mostly focused on administering second doses, are still operating.

The thousands of people in L.A. who had vaccinations scheduled Friday would've been notified by text, email or phone that their appointments are being postponed.

Nadia Bhamani received what she described as a "random text message from a private number" saying her mother's appointment at Dodgers Stadium had been postponed. But still, they got in the car and drove all the way over from Santa Monica just to be sure. When they arrived, they found the gates shut.

"We need more of you communicating with us, because it's very mysterious, it's so new for all of us," she said, referring to city officials. "So mysterious phone numbers texting me, it's just uncomfortable."

EMBED More News Videos

More than 12,000 vaccination appointments in Los Angeles have been postponed because of weather-related shipping delays, Mayor Garcetti says.



Neal Marcus was also among those who had no idea about the delays.

"Gosh, I'm 66 years old, I've got two young kids at home, this is super important to me," the Sherman Oaks resident said.

Once the city confirms a new shipment of the vaccine has arrived, all patients who missed their appointments will be prioritized and should receive a notification with details for their new rescheduled appointment.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is waiting and will be ready to receive those much-needed doses.

"We are in a race against time, a race between infections and injections, and anything that slows down our progress is unacceptable," the mayor said.

Bhamani agrees.

"(It's) annoying. Definitely annoying. I think the whole vaccination site situation needs a lot more streamlining," she said.

It's still unclear if the city-run sites will be open for appointments on Saturday. Meanwhile, officials say they are monitoring the situation to see if county-run will be impacted by the delays next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineseric garcetticoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Costco set to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Southern California
Los Angeles County residents share their good news
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Costco set to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Southern California
CA says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Show More
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
Non-profit feeds 400 people in Skid Row every weekend
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
LAPD reveals new Alternative Dispatch program
Incredible new images shared by Perseverance rover after Mars landing
More TOP STORIES News