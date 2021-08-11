Health & Fitness

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer calls for broader COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA city attorney calls for broader vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Tuesday called for a far-reaching county mandate that would prevent the unvaccinated from entering several public indoor places, including gyms, restaurants and event venues.

Feuer's demand comes as the city and county are both looking at implementing vaccine mandates. The city attorney also wants the federal government to restrict air travel unless passengers can prove they've been vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

He also called for a requirement for public employees to be fully vaccinated or face possible suspension or termination.

City Councilmember Kevin De Leon supports a mandate and believes it will encourage the unvaccinated to get the shot.

"We cannot afford another shutdown of our economy due to a small group of individuals that for ideological reasons, for civil, libertarian reasons refuse to get vaccinated," De Leon said. "Who wants to go to work and be next to an individual who has been unvaccinated?"

Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' with COVID
EMBED More News Videos

"Things are getting worse:" Jonathan Karl interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci on "This Week."



Los Angeles officials are hashing out the details of a possible policy that would require all city employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

Last week, City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced a motion requiring proof of at least partial vaccination to enter public indoor spaces in the city. The city council is scheduled to discuss the issue Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to draft a measure that would require proof of vaccination at certain indoor venues.

A growing number of local restaurant owners have taken the matter into their own hands and are requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

At Enzo's Pizzeria in Westwood, owner Lenny Montana wants proof of vaccination for entry, but isn't sure how to enforce it. Montana believes a rule requiring vaccination will protect his staff and make customers feel at ease while eating.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronaviruslos angeles board of supervisorscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murderer gets new trial over evidence surrounding OC jail informants
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
LA City Council votes to create 25K units of homeless housing
CA surf school owner suspected of killing his 2 children in Mexico
Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants
Family demands max sentence for teen Lamborghini driver in fatal crash
Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on ventilator in ICU
Show More
Thunderstorms expected in desert, mountain communities
Jennifer Hudson offers 'Respect' to late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin
LA County to consider vaccine requirement for some indoor spaces
Riz Ahmed calling attention to misrepresentation of Muslims in films
75-year-old woman killed in Norwalk hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News