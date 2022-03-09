Health & Fitness

LA City Council to consider ending vaccine mandate for many indoor areas, large outdoor events

EMBED <>More Videos

LA City Council to consider ending COVID vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- With the county easing its COVID-19 masking and vaccine-verification rules, the Los Angeles City Council will vote Wednesday on ending the city's mandate requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events.

The city ordinance, which went into effect Nov. 8, requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings. The law also requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.

The motion, which will be considered at 10:30 a.m., was introduced by Council President Nury Martinez. It essentially calls for rolling back the requirements, although individual businesses would be permitted to voluntarily require proof of vaccination from patrons.

If the motion is passed by the full council, the city attorney will be instructed to prepare a new ordinance and bring it back to the council for a final vote.

Los Angeles County dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges or outdoor mega-events. But people attending indoor mega-events of 1,000 or more people -- such as sporting events -- are still required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.

As mask restrictions slowly disappear, what are the chances of getting it now?
EMBED More News Videos

If you've never contracted COVID-19, what are the chances that things will stay that way given that many people have stopped wearing masks?



Vaccine verification or a negative test is also still required for workers at health care facilities and congregate-care facilities.

The city's law is enforced by the Department of Building and Safety, which can issue administrative citations to businesses that violate the ordinance. The citations include a $1,000 fine for a second violation, $2,000 for a third violation and a $5,000 fine for a fourth and subsequent violations.

Los Angeles also enforces a vaccination mandate for its employees, who were required to be inoculated against COVID-19 by Dec. 18. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who is running for mayor, on Friday called for that mandate to be repealed, saying he believes "it should be a matter of personal choice and that we should respect our employees' civil liberties and allow them to make their own personal medical decisions."

The mandate for city employees to be vaccinated was approved by the City Council on Aug. 18.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslos angeles city councilcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
Armed suspects pose as candy vendors to rob CA home, police say
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
SoCal man joins mission to help rescue orphans trapped in Ukraine
Russian sanctions: CA could see $6 average for gas, expert says
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
Show More
LA councilman says city has no authority over NoHo swap meet closure
2nd teen dies after his brother is killed in Huntington Beach crash
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
Former Miss Ukraine shows support for women back home
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
More TOP STORIES News