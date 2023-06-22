Man stabs MTA bus driver 1 block away from famous Venice sign

A suspect is in custody after reportedly stabbing an MTA bus driver in Venice Beach.

VENICE BEACH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is in custody after reportedly stabbing a bus driver in Venice Beach.

The incident occurred at Wynwood Circle, not far from the famous Venice sign.

AIR7HD was overhead and captured someone being taken into an ambulance in handcuffs. It is not entirely clear if they were the driver or the suspect.

But the LAPD has told Eyewitness News that a 29-year-old driver was stabbed while they were working on the front of their bus. The suspect allegedly snuck up from behind to attack the driver.

The injuries to the bus driver do not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect is in custody.

