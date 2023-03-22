Hail spotted in Studio City as more wind, rain and snow soaks SoCal

A strong late-season Pacific storm bringing heaving rain and snow hit Southern California hard on Tuesday and it's expected to continue for another day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A strong late-season Pacific storm bringing heaving rain and snow hit Southern California hard on Tuesday and it's expected to continue for another day.

The storm focused most of its energy on central and southern parts of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed hail coming down in Studio City.

A sudden downpour hit Pasadena Tuesday afternoon and a similar scene was reported in Riverside as heavy rain and strong winds whipped through the Inland Empire.

"I'm ready for a run outside maybe with some sun and without an umbrella," said a resident strolling in Pasadena.

A raging river of muddy runoff in the Cajon Pass caught several drivers by surprise, including a man driving an SUV, which was swept away by the fast-moving water. The SUV ended up stuck but the driver is ok.

Meanwhile, in the San Bernardino mountains, the wicked winter weather created dangerous driving conditions as more snow continues to fall.

In Mar Vista, a massive tree came crashing down on top several cars near Pearl Street and Wellesley Avenue.

Despite the problems, some are hoping the rain keeps coming.

"I don't think we still need it, but a lot of people want to see the sunshine again, but me personally, I love it," said Camarillo resident Susan Montoya.

In Orange County, crews continued to keep a close eye on a San Clemente hillside, which collapsed last week.

Meanwhile, truckers, commuters and the California Highway Patrol are keeping a close eye on the Grapevine.

Snow was falling around the 5 Freeway through the pass late Tuesday afternoon and some of it was beginning to stick to the roadway. By 5 p.m. the CHP was starting to escort drivers carefully through the Grapevine.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California's 12th atmospheric river since late December. The state's unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

The Mammoth Mountain resort in the eastern Sierra Nevada announced that it will remain open for skiing and snowboarding at least through the end of July.

With a season-to-date snowfall of 634 inches at the main lodge, it was likely just one storm away from breaking the all-time record of 668 inches set in the 2010-2011 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.