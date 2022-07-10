'Zoo Friday Nights' have started at the Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? Head over to the Los Angeles Zoo.
You can have some summer nighttime fun at "Zoo Friday Nights."
The series of events just kicked off.
For the rest of the month, you'll have the chance to see what your favorite zoo animals are up to during twilight hours.
As the sun goes down, the entire zoo grounds will come alive with musical performances, a family dance party and games, a full bar, interactive education stations at no extra cost, and more.
"Zoo Friday Nights" takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.
For ticket information, visit the Los Angeles Zoo's website.
