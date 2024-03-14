Los Angeles Zoo closed to the public as strong winds howl across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo will be closed to the public Thursday due to powerful Santa Ana winds that are sweeping across the region and causing damage in many areas.

The zoo, nestled in Griffith Park, made the announcement due to the sustained high winds forecasted throughout the day.

Any other changes to its normal operations could be on its website, officials said.

Many areas across Southern California saw significant impacts due to the high winds, including several downed trees and power lines.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.