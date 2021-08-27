Iconic Mexican band Los Bukis to kick off sold-out shows Friday at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10790649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After 25 years, the Mexican band Los Bukis are reuniting for a tour, beginning with a limited concert series kicking off in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For fans of Los Bukis who were lucky enough to score tickets to the legendary Mexican band's sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium, the wait is almost over.Earlier this summer, the superstars announced they were reuniting after 25 years and are now set to kick off two back-to-back nights of performances in Inglewood, starting Friday.Tickets for the band's first show at the 70,000-seat venue sold out within minutes, prompting the addition of a second show Saturday -- which also quickly sold out.That made the group the first Latin artists to sell out SoFi Stadium. Tickets were snatched up even faster than those for the Rolling Stones' appearance at the stadium, which is scheduled for October.After Inglewood, Los Bukis' comeback tour is headed to Chicago, followed by several stops in Texas. The tour will return to California for its final concert date in Oakland.The band's career dates back to the 1970s, when they became a huge it in Mexico and across Latin America.Los Bukis' most recent performance in Los Angeles was in 1995, in front of 60,000 fans at the Memorial Coliseum.A quarter-center later, all seven members of the band, including lead vocalist and composer Marco Antonio Solís, are back together on stage for the first time.