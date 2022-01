LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle slammed into the outdoor dining area on a sidewalk outside a popular Los Feliz restaurant and boutique hotel, officials said.The crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The conditions of the injured were not immediately known.Firefighters initially responded to a report of a car into a restaurant. News video from AIR7 HD appeared to show the vehicle under a canopy outside HomeState, a Tex-Mex restaurant, and the Hotel Covell.