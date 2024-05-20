New York man with possible ties to European royalty goes missing in Malibu

A 53-year-old New York man with possible ties to European royalty has been reported missing in Malibu.

A 53-year-old New York man with possible ties to European royalty has been reported missing in Malibu.

A 53-year-old New York man with possible ties to European royalty has been reported missing in Malibu.

A 53-year-old New York man with possible ties to European royalty has been reported missing in Malibu.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A 53-year-old New York man with possible ties to European royalty has been reported missing in Malibu.

Attilio Brillembourg was last seen at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Murphy Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Brillembourg was described as a 5-feet-10-inch white male weighing 165 pounds with gray hair, green eyes and an unknown tattoo on his upper thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

"There is concern for Mr. Brillemboug's well-being," the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff's department said Brillembourg's father has connections to the Greek royal family.

Anyone who has seen Brillembourg or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.