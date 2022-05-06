coyotes

'Lost puppy' taken home by Massachusetts family turns out to be baby coyote

Officials says this was a lucky outcome, considering how susceptible coyotes are to the deadly rabies virus.
EMBED <>More Videos

'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote

BARNSTABLE, Massachusetts -- A family in Massachusetts got quite the surprise when the adorable "lost puppy" they thought they rescued turned out to be a baby coyote.

The Barnstable-based Cape Wildlife Center said the family found the animal last week "wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road," WBZ-TV reports.

"He was then accidentally taken home by a local family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy," the center posted to Facebook. "After realizing their mix up they called us for assistance."



The center along with the Department of Public Health determined that the coyote pup had not been exposed to rabies. He's recovering at the center and will soon be introduced to a foster sibling coyote from Rhode Island.

The coyote pups will be vaccinated and raised together in "as much of a natural upbringing as possible" within the center.

Officials say this was a lucky outcome, considering how susceptible coyotes are to the deadly rabies virus.

"This case had a happy ending, but it could have easily gone differently," the center said. "If the finders had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact we would have been mandated to euthanize the pup and test for rabies."

The center says that people are encouraged to contact the appropriate authorities before they intervene to help wildlife.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettscoyotesu.s. & worldpuppylost pet
COYOTES
Child attacked by coyote in Huntington Beach
Coyote walks into Northridge classroom
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
Mission Viejo trail reopens after 2 people attacked by coyote
TOP STORIES
LAPD, CHP shut down 2 street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley
Feds want to seize LA mega-mansion allegedly paid for with bribes
Family of 10-year-old killed settles part of suit against L.A. County
US hiring was likely strong again in April despite inflation
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union, police say
Several janitors at Union Station fear for their safety while at work
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Show More
LA County deputy sued for allegedly body-slamming teen at Lancaster HS
Grossman to stand trial for murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
LA comedy clubs beef up security after man attacks Dave Chappelle
Olvera Street Cinco de Mayo celebrations in full swing
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
More TOP STORIES News