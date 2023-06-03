Mission Viejo couple's dog runs to save his brother during dangerous coyote attack

A Mission Viejo couple is urging residents to remain vigilant after a coyote attacked one of their dogs last month, but fortunately, his brother Vinny was there to save him.

"I know for a fact that if Vinny hadn't run in and saved the day, Harley would be gone, 100%."

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mission Viejo couple is urging residents to remain vigilant after a coyote attacked one of their dogs last month.

Erin and David Macaluso's backyard surveillance camera captured just how fast a coyote went after one of their two dogs on May 1.

"All of a sudden, we hear this blood-curdling scream," said Erin.

In the video, the coyote is seen darting across the yard as 6-year-old Harley tries to get away before being caught near the bushes.

"It was horrific," David said. "When you hear Harley screaming, it's just so sad. He's such a sweet dog and for him to go through that, it just broke my heart."

Erin said Harley was bit on the shoulders and on the chest. However, it's Harley's older brother, Vinny, who jumped into action, going after the coyote and ultimately scaring it away.

"Eleven-pound dog with three teeth and 11 years old so coyote had no idea what was coming after him. He just took off," said David.

Harley suffered several puncture wounds and is making a full recovery. His owners said he's lucky to be alive.

"I know for a fact that if Vinny hadn't run in and saved the day, Harley would be gone, 100%," said Erin.

The couple said they have spotted coyotes on the hill behind their home but have never had an encounter like this. They encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to keep an eye on pets.

"I very much feel like things happen for a reason and I believe that since this happened to us, and I got to keep him, that he's fine, that it is my job now to get the word out," said Erin.

Both said they feel some relief knowing Harley and Vinny have one another to keep each other safe.

"Unfortunately, right now, the coyote population continues to grow here in Orange County and you just can't let your guard down," David said. "Even during the day."

Since coyote sightings are becoming more and more frequent, the couple is encouraging people to carry things like mace or an air horn to scare off any encounters.