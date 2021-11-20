Video: Thieves ransack Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Thieves ransack Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- Multiple suspects were arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

Social media videos that have gone viral showed some of the chaos that unfolded Friday night - smashed store windows and police descending upon a getaway car and using their batons to smash its windows and windshield.

The store in Union Square looked completely empty, apparently ransacked by robbers.

Police say around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of possible looting and vandalism to retail establishments in the Union Square Area.

Caught on camera: Thieves steal $100K in Louis Vuitton goods in brazen grab-and-run heist
EMBED More News Videos

Thieves stole items from an Oak Brook Louis Vuitton store Wednesday. Police said 14 suspects fled the scene at Oakbrook Mall.



San Francisco police did not specifically name the Louis Vuitton store, although it is clearly seen in the videos.

"Officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts. Officers have arrested multiple suspects," police said in a written statement.

They say they the Louis Vuitton store may not be the only one that was hit. Officers are "continuing to respond to other retail establishments, where reports of vandalism are occurring."

One video showed a suspect wearing multiple COVID masks and walking out with as much merchandise as he could carry.

In the video showing police trying to stop the getaway car, an officer can be seen with his firearm drawn at a person inside the vehicle.

Six suspects were arrested.

KGO-TV contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiarobberycaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News