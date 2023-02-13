Philly's Two Jewish Matchmakers want to put you on the path to true love

Michal Naisteter and Danielle Selber have joined forces to help the people of Philadelphia find love.

PHILADELPHIA -- Michal Naisteter and Danielle Seleer started their business Two Jewish Matchmakers in January and have made it their mission to help the people of Philadelphia find love.

They primarily work within the Jewish Community.

"For millennia, Jews have used matchmakers in many in all different communities across the world from China to Morocco to Ukraine" says Seleer. "That's our inspiration to be those people who don't necessarily have the community or family to help them".

They call themselves "super connectors" and use their connections within the community to help people find a match.

They help their clients revamp their dating profiles and say the secret is to present your most authentic self.

"Matchmakers are conduits, we aren't wizards," says Naisteter. "We think of ideas and the people who say yes, say yes to connection are the people who find connections".