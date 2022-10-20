Changing the stigma of low rider cars and helping local students in the process

It's a first-of-its kind low rider car show. The event at CSU Dominguez Hills is tying spruced-up cars to students in need of a helping hand.

DOMINGUEZ HILLS (KABC) -- It's a first-of-its kind low rider car show. The event at C-S-U Dominguez Hills is tying spruced-up cars... to students in need of a helping hand.

Shiny paint jobs, vintage car models, and hydraulics. That's what you'd find at a lowrider car show called "Uniting Cars, Culture, and Education" held on the CSU Dominguez Hills campus. The event had a specific goal.

"Bring the negative stigma down with low riding," said Luke Beck, President, Scholars United. "Back in the 70s and 80s, low riding was known for gangs and violence, but it was also created at that time to bring positivity into the community by having kids stray away from the gangs and get into low riding."

It's put on by a campus organization that helps formerly incarcerated students.

"At one point of my life I was facing a prison sentence for some dumb things I did," said Beck. "But since then I've changed my life around and I'm here at CSU Dominguez Hills. I graduate in spring next semester."

Cynthia Blake, co-founder of Scholars United, was once homeless, addicted to drugs for thirty years, and sent to state prison for felony charges. When she got out - it was tough to get a job.

"I couldn't get hired nowhere. So I needed money to survive and so I decided to go to school," said Blake. "Nobody could help me. There was no peer support. We're here to change our lives, but nobody's showing us the road."

So she started Scholars United in 2019 to help students with rough pasts get back on their feet. Now, Blake has a Bachelors and Master's degree in Sociology, and officially has a job at Cypress College helping formerly incarcerated students. But it's events like these that show the community stigmas can be broken and mistakes can be fixed if there's a helping hand.

"It doesn't mean you can't change and do better," said Blake. "It doesn't mean you can't be a productive member of society."