LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lowe's stores are looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles.
The home improvement chain plans to hire 450 associates this spring.
Next Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., candidates can walk into any L.A. Lowe's store to interview for available jobs.
Job seekers could receive an on-the-spot offer.
Last year, approximately half of all Lowe's seasonal hires became permanent associates.
Lowe's plans to hire 450 associates in Los Angeles this spring
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News