Lunar New Year events in Southern California

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.
Oshogatsu Family Festival
January 8, 11:00am-5:00pm
100 North Central Avenue, Los Angeles
Celebrate with this free family day at the Japanese American National Museum with crafts, games, cultural activities and performances.
janm.org
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park
January 20-February 15
1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim
Bring family and friends together at this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the Year of the Rabbit!
disneyland.com
Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park
January 21-22
Downtown Monterey Park on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues
Monterey Park's Lunar New Year festival features vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment.
montereypark.ca.gov
Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival
January 28
Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill Street
In celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 124th Annual Golden Dragon Parade.
culturela.org
Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
January 29, 9:00am-6:00pm
Main Street from Garfield to 2nd Street, Alhambra
A large-scale Lunar New Year Celebration in Alhambra, California. The main celebration is a one-day street festival on Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra.
alhambralunarnewyear.com
Santa Monica Place Commemorates Lunar New Year
January 28
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Santa Monica Place with a free family-friendly event and enjoy cultural performances and art under traditional red and gold lanterns.
santamonicaplace.com
The Huntington's Chinese New Year Festival
February 4-5, 10am-5pm
1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
Families can enjoy lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, music, art and craft demonstrations and more.
huntington.org
L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run
February 18-19
In person or virtual
Participate in-person or virtually in a 5K or 10K run or walk, a one-mile dog walk as well as a 20 or 40-mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition.
firecracker10k.org
