Lunar New Year events in Southern California

Here's a list of Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your Year of the Rabbit celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.

Oshogatsu Family Festival

January 8, 11:00am-5:00pm

100 North Central Avenue, Los Angeles

Celebrate with this free family day at the Japanese American National Museum with crafts, games, cultural activities and performances.

janm.org 100 North Central Avenue, Los AngelesCelebrate with this free family day at the Japanese American National Museum with crafts, games, cultural activities and performances.

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park

January 20-February 15

1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

Bring family and friends together at this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the Year of the Rabbit!

disneyland.com 1313 Disneyland Drive, AnaheimBring family and friends together at this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the Year of the Rabbit!

Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park

January 21-22

Downtown Monterey Park on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues

Monterey Park's Lunar New Year festival features vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment.

montereypark.ca.gov Downtown Monterey Park on Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra AvenuesMonterey Park's Lunar New Year festival features vendors offering unique gifts and specialty items, food booths with various types of delectable items, amusement rides, and lots of live entertainment.

Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival

January 28

Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill Street

In celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 124th Annual Golden Dragon Parade.

culturela.org Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill StreetIn celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 124th Annual Golden Dragon Parade.

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

January 29, 9:00am-6:00pm

Main Street from Garfield to 2nd Street, Alhambra

A large-scale Lunar New Year Celebration in Alhambra, California. The main celebration is a one-day street festival on Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra.

alhambralunarnewyear.com Main Street from Garfield to 2nd Street, AlhambraA large-scale Lunar New Year Celebration in Alhambra, California. The main celebration is a one-day street festival on Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra.

Santa Monica Place Commemorates Lunar New Year

January 28



395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Santa Monica Place with a free family-friendly event and enjoy cultural performances and art under traditional red and gold lanterns.

santamonicaplace.com 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaCelebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Santa Monica Place with a free family-friendly event and enjoy cultural performances and art under traditional red and gold lanterns.

The Huntington's Chinese New Year Festival

February 4-5, 10am-5pm

1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

Families can enjoy lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, music, art and craft demonstrations and more.

huntington.org 1151 Oxford Road, San MarinoFamilies can enjoy lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, music, art and craft demonstrations and more.

L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run

February 18-19

In person or virtual

Participate in-person or virtually in a 5K or 10K run or walk, a one-mile dog walk as well as a 20 or 40-mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition.

firecracker10k.org In person or virtualParticipate in-person or virtually in a 5K or 10K run or walk, a one-mile dog walk as well as a 20 or 40-mile bike ride during this Chinatown tradition.

If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!