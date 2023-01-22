10 dead in Monterey Park mass shooting, police say

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- Ten people were killed and 10 were wounded in a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, police said.

The gunman has not yet been located.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. The suspect entered a ballroom dance facility on West Garvey Avenue and opened fire.

When deputies arrived, people were running out of the dance hall, officials said during a news conference. There is possibly a second incident tied to the mass shooting in nearby Alhambra.

The motive is not yet known, and it was unclear if the suspect knew the victims.

Monterey Park is predominantly Asian community. The city was hosting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival this weekend, marking the beginning of the Chinese lunar calendar. The annual two-day street festival is widely attended, with previous celebrations drawing as many as 100,000 daily visitors, according to the city. Saturday's events were scheduled to finish at 9 p.m.

The festival has been canceled for Sunday. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.