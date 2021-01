COVID-friendly Lunar New Year events in Southern California

Here's a list of COVID-safe Lunar New Year events in Southern California. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.The Beverly Center8500 Beverly Blvd, Los AngelesJanuary 27-February 12Celebrate the Year of the Ox with an art installation in the Grand Court. Also follow their Instagram for Chinese Zodiac readings, cultural storytelling and more!380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa MonicaFebruary 12See the Pacific Wheel in Santa Monica lit red and gold in recognition of Year of the Ox! You can also watch the ceremony virtually at pacpark.com/live 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaFebruary 12See ornate red and gold lanterns illuminate Center Plaza, takeaway keepsake Lunar New Year craft kits for the kids, and get red envelopes with special deals from participating shops and restaurants at Santa Monica Place this Lunar New Year. Cherry blossom Wishing Trees will also be available for well-wishers to hang their wish for prosperity and renewal for the new year.Virtually Facebook LiveFebruary 13, 1pm-4pmWatch this amazing tradition take place virtually for the first time! Check out the event page to RSVP: lagoldendragonfacebook.com If you know of a great Lunar New Year event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!