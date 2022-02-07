localish

Savoring the symbolism of Lunar New Year's delicious dishes

By Lucy Yang
CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- Millions around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year with family and friends, a tradition where food plays a significant role.

The heart of any Lunar New Year party is of course the food. Not just lots of it, but fancy, meaningful dishes to herald the Year of the Tiger.

Localish visits the Dim Sum Palace in New York's Chinatown to learn about the symbolism behind some of the more famous dishes.
