SoCal Lyft driver left bloodied after vicious attack by passenger

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lyft driver says he was left bruised and bloodied after he was viciously attacked by a passenger in Riverside County.

Ye Lu says the attack happened the morning of Aug. 1 when he picked up the passenger, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Michael Trunko.

Lu says Trunko wanted to load up the backseat with his DJ equipment, which Lu said he couldn't do. Lu explained to Trunko he could only bring whatever would fit inside the car's trunk.

In audio captured from Lu's dashcam, the passenger can be heard saying "If I can't use the backseat you're going to get fired."

Lu says that's when Trunko starts beating him and his car with a metal microphone stand. He was able to escape the attack and called 911 for help.

"Someone attacked me!" Lu says to the dispatcher.

"I think I will die!" he says repeatedly on the phone, explaining that his head is bleeding.

Trunko was arrested a short time later by Jurupa Valley police booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, according to booking information. He has bailed out and has a court date set for Dec. 20, when he will face felony robbery, robbery and vandalism charges.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lu pay for his extensive medical bills and damage to his car.

Lu is also finding support online from Torsten Kunert, who runs the YouTube channel Rideshare Professor. Kunert has posted Lu's dashcam video and is an advocate for gig workers.
