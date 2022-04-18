Mac Miller: Sentencing due for man who supplied fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11222375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who provided counterfeit pills containing fentanyl that were later sold to rapper Mac Miller before his fatal overdose has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who supplied the fentanyl-laced pills that led to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in 2018 is set to be sentenced on Monday.Ryan Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a federal county of distribution of fentanyl. Two other men were also charged in connection to his death.Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge against him and is awaiting trial. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood is pending.On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of Walter, Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills to the third defendant, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.Reavis admitted knowing that the pills contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance. Shortly after Reavis handed over the fentanyl-laced pills, Pettit allegedly supplied the pills to Malcolm McCormick -- who recorded and performed under the name Mac Miller -- two days before the 26-year-old rapper suffered a fatal overdose in Studio City on Sept. 7, 2018, federal prosecutors said.