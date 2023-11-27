"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin will be honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard this week.

Macaulay Culkin to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From "Home Alone" to the Walk of Fame.

Now 43, Culkin rose to pop culture fame with his starring turn as young Kevin McCallister in 1990's "Home Alone" and its sequel. He continued to act in lower-profile roles over the years and in 2021 starred in the 10th season of the "American Horror Story" series.

Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in "Home Alone," is expected to appear at Friday's ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Culkin's star will be the 2,765th on the famous tourist attraction.