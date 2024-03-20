Several California nonprofits to benefit from MacKenzie Scott's $640 million donation

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced she is donating $640 million to 361 nonprofits, including several based in California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced Tuesday she is donating $640 million to 361 nonprofits after an open call for applications.

There are 76 nonprofits in California that stand to benefit from the donations, according to Scott's organization, Yield Giving.

The money donated is more than double the amount that the author and philanthropist initially promised when she launched an application process last year.

The 279 nonprofits that received top scores from an external review panel were awarded $2 million, while 82 organizations in a second tier received $1 million each. More than 6,000 nonprofits applied for the grants.

The groups were chosen for their "outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles," Scott wrote in a post on the Yield Giving website.

Scott has given away $16.5 billion from the fortune she came into after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.