Society

Fewer than 8% of US statues are of women. Hulu is launching a campaign to help balance this ratio

EMBED <>More Videos

Hulu commissions monuments of historic women

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The United States has 4,799 public statues honoring men. Only 384 represent women, 8% of the country's total.

Because of this tremendous disparity, Hulu has commissioned three monuments representing the contributions of historic female figures.

Hulu's "Made by Her: Monuments" campaign is partnering with Brooklyn-based visual artist Saya Woolfalk, who will design these monuments and bring them to life in three American cities: civil human rights leader Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.

"Despite the tremendous contributions that women have made throughout U.S. history, they are still widely underrepresented in public monuments throughout the country," said Kelly Campbell, the president of Hulu. "Now more than ever, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women and other underrepresented groups and Hulu is proud to play a meaningful role in doing so."

EMBED More News Videos

Only 8% of statues in the U.S. honor women. Because of this tremendous disparity, Hulu is commissioning monuments of Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.



The Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coretta Scott King monuments will be unveiled this summer, and the public will see Ruth Bader Ginsburg's in early 2022. Hulu is donating them to each city's permanent public art collection.

The Coretta Scott King monument, located at the King Center, will feature a hand-crafted sculpture of microphones on a mosaic tile plinth, representing the power of voice. Within the oak hammock of Miami's Peacock Park, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas monument will honor her memory with a place for visitors to sit and enjoy the beauty of nature.

The monument inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be located at the Van Nuys Civic Center, a space strategically close to the courthouse and public library.

Learn more about "Made by Her: Monuments" at madebyher.hulu.com.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiacaliforniafloridaarthuluhistoryu.s. & worldotrcwomen
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
More TOP STORIES News