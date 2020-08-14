Family comedy 'Magic Camp' debuts on Disney+

Disney+ is bringing some magic to families this weekend with their latest release, "Magic Camp."The film follows Andy Duckerman (Adam Devine), a down-on-his-luck magician struggling to make ends meet, who returns to the Institute of Magic as a counselor. Once the legend of the secluded magic retreat, Andy is now in charge of "the most awkward wannabe magicians," as described by the movie studio.Conflict ensues between Andy and fellow camp counselor (and rival) Kristina Darkwood, played by "Community" actress Gillian Jacobs, as they prepare their mentees to compete in the Top Hat magic competition.Actress Izabella Alvarez recounts filming the movie nearly four years ago and said that co-star Devine was dedicated to mentoring the young actors."He's just such a funny guy. He has the best energy and made sure we were always doing good and he would give us such great advice," Alvarez said.Alvarez was only 12 years old at the time of filming and said that Devine instilled a very important lesson in her: Always do what you love.While Hollywood often embellishes magic tricks in movies with special effects, the illusions depicted in this movie are real. Two weeks prior to filming, Disney hired professional magicians to train the cast members in a "magic bootcamp" of sorts.Even though the film won't have a red carpet premiere, the cast will reunite for a Zoom party open for fans to join. There will be a Q&A with the cast and some special guests may even make an appearance.The film also stars Jeffrey Tambor, Nathaniel McIntyre, Cole Sand, Isabella Crovetti, J.J. Totah, Hayden Crawford, Bianca Grava, Rochelle Aytes, Michael Hitchcock and Willie Garson. Mark Waters, whose previous credits include "Freaky Friday" and "Mean Girls," directed the family comedy."It's a family friendly movie that everyone can watch. I personally think it's the perfect timing since everyone's stuck at home and in quarantine," Alvarez said. "And who doesn't love magic?"