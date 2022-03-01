Black History Month: Meet the man behind the magicians at the Magic Castle

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It's no secret that the best magicians in the world walk through the doors at the Magic Castle. But, it's Jack 'Goldfinger' Vaughn that chooses which ones get to perform.Goldfinger is the director of entertainment at the Academy of Magical Arts.To honor Black history month, the Magic Castle put a spotlight on Goldfinger saying he serves as iconic role model for all magicians."I've been a magician since the age of seven," Goldfinger said.Goldfinger got the nickname when he started using the soundtrack from the 1964 film 'Goldfinger' in his act.Goldfinger first visited the Magic Castle in 1969. He and his wife Dove became a well-known act performing tricks on center stage.In 1972, they received the Visiting Magician of the Year award."It was flash, color, music, dance and originality," said Goldfinger.If you read about Goldfinger online, he's dubbed as the godfather of Black magicians. But he points to one of his first teachers that paved the way for him.Watch the video above for the full story.