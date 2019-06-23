Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits near Petrolia in Northern California

PETROLIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Northern California Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported at 8:53 p.m., and hit three miles from Petrolia.
According to the USGS, the quake also struck 17 miles southwest from Scotia and 36 miles from Eureka.
The quake had a depth of 5.5 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.
