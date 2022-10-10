OC protesters rally in support of Mahsa Amini, who died in custody of Iran police

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people attended a rally in Orange County on Sunday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran.

Similar rallies and protests have been held around the world for weeks following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini died after Iran's morality police detained her for wearing her hijab improperly.

Iranian government officials claim she died after suffering a medical issue, but witnesses say she was beaten.

In Mission Viejo, Iranian-Americans came together in a show of support for freedom, human rights, and the women of Iran who are rising up against an oppressive regime.