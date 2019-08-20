Majority of 405 Freeway shut down in Long Beach following big rig crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a big rig on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach caused a massive traffic jam Tuesday morning after four lanes in both directions were closed, according to California Highway Patrol.Authorities said 75 gallons of diesel spilled on to the roadway near Long Beach Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.The HOV and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes were shut down in both directions for an unknown duration, CHP said.The cause of the crash is under investigation.