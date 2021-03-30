localish inspire

Little Girl Surprised With Puppy After Surviving Life-Threatening Heat Condition Thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Boca Raton, FL. -- Make-A-Wish Southern Florida gifted a puppy to a 5-year-old in Boca Raton, Florida, who has been battling a life-threatening heart issue, according to local news reports.

Footage filmed by Make-A-Wish Florida shows the girl, identified by local news as Chloe Corness, receiving a Cavapoo puppy.

After a long battle with congenital heart disease and overcoming open heart surgery Chloe wanted a new best friend to play with and keep her company, wrote Make-A-Wish Florida on the video post. Chloe has decided to name her new dog Cooper.

