Locals call Torrance the 'hidden gem' in LA's South Bay

Torrance: The South Bay's 'hidden gem'

The city of Torrance has the vibe of a big city, but without the hustle and bustle. Locals from the South Bay city share what they love most about their neighborhood.

"It's really a hidden gem in the South Bay and not a lot of people know about it. So it's kind of kept it local, and it's right by the beach, which is awesome too," said Fatema Lukmanjee, a resident of Torrance.

"I love Torrance, California, because it really feels like a small town. Even though we're not too far away from the big city of Los Angeles," said Karen Pagtama, a resident of Torrance.

"It's very family friendly. The schools are amazing. The community is diverse, which makes this community beautiful," said Teresa Rectra, a resident of Torrance.

From the city's Del Amo Fashion Center to Madre's Mexican restaurant, Los Arboles Rocketship Park and Madrona Marsh, Torrance offers something for everyone.

Watch the video to see more places recommended by Torrance residents!
