dancing with the stars

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy now in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has returned to Poland from Los Angeles to help refugees from Ukraine.

The "DWTS" pro went live on Instagram Sunday from the Polish capital city of Warsaw, and began by telling those tuning in that he was "fine" and "enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather" after he returned home from Ukraine earlier this month. At that time he fled Ukraine through the Polish border.

On his Instagram page, the dancer appealed for help in sending supplies to the people of Ukraine.

"These towns are running out of space," Chmerkovskiy said. "This is an actual problem, these few towns announced they cannot accept any more refugees. Currently where I'm in, in Warsaw, everywhere you go is Urkrainan. Everybody is a refugee."

WATCH: Maksim Chmerkovskiy describes leaving Ukraine amid war
EMBED More News Videos

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, was in Kyiv when fighting broke out and documented his journey out of the country on social media.


He's hoping to raise more money through his family's GoFundMe campaign.

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, escaped from Kyiv last month where he was filming a dance show.

He chronicled his ordeal on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleswarrussiaukrainedancing with the starsu.s. & worldrefugees
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Julianne Hough talks about combining dancing with movie magic
'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning return to Ukraine
'Dancing' pro Maksim back in LA after fleeing Ukraine
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
TOP STORIES
New studies shed light on how to treat BA.2 COVID variant
IE man accused of preying on women via internet arrested
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Ontario area, USGS says
Teachers' union approves LAUSD lifting indoor mask mandate
White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
Show More
Could Beyoncé be performing at the Oscars?
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
Protester outburst shuts down forum featuring LA mayoral candidates
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
Average price of gas in LA County tops $6
More TOP STORIES News