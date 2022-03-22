Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy now in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

The "DWTS" pro went live on Instagram Sunday from the Polish capital city of Warsaw, and began by telling those tuning in that he was "fine" and "enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather" after he returned home from Ukraine earlier this month. At that time he fled Ukraine through the Polish border.
On his Instagram page, the dancer appealed for help in sending supplies to the people of Ukraine.
"These towns are running out of space," Chmerkovskiy said. "This is an actual problem, these few towns announced they cannot accept any more refugees. Currently where I'm in, in Warsaw, everywhere you go is Urkrainan. Everybody is a refugee."
WATCH: Maksim Chmerkovskiy describes leaving Ukraine amid war
He's hoping to raise more money through his family's GoFundMe campaign.
Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, escaped from Kyiv last month where he was filming a dance show.
He chronicled his ordeal on social media.