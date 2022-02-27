1 dead, 6 injured in fatal crash on Malibu Canyon Road, CHP shuts down road in both directions

Breaking News
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and six others were injured following a two-car crash on Malibu Canyon Road Saturday night prompting a full road closure in the area.

The crash happened in an unincorporated area of the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu shortly after 8:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene, four others suffered critical injuries, and two other crash victims received minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The four crash victims with critical injuries were flown to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, officials said.

Malibu Canyon Road was closed for the investigation. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for Malibu Canyon just south of Piuma Road, and expects the closure to last for at least three hours.

Traffic lanes were closed in both directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countycar crashfatal crashautomotivetrafficcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA bomb tech's warnings ignored before explosion in South Los Angeles
Newsom dropping 95% of CA's COVID-related executive orders
Hundreds demonstrate for Ukraine in West LA as worldwide support grows
Fully vaccinated no longer required to wear masks indoors in Pasadena
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near the city of Santa Paula
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Show More
Missile hits residential building in Ukraine's capital: Video
Brush fire burning near Air Force manufacturing plant in Palmdale
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
SoCal dad says his 2-year-old son was abducted, taken to Ukraine
Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment
More TOP STORIES News