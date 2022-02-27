1 dead, 6 injured in fatal crash on Malibu Canyon Road, CHP shuts down road in both directions

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and six others were injured following a two-car crash on Malibu Canyon Road Saturday night prompting a full road closure in the area.The crash happened in an unincorporated area of the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu shortly after 8:30 p.m.One person died at the scene, four others suffered critical injuries, and two other crash victims received minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The four crash victims with critical injuries were flown to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, officials said.Malibu Canyon Road was closed for the investigation. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for Malibu Canyon just south of Piuma Road, and expects the closure to last for at least three hours.Traffic lanes were closed in both directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.No further details were immediately known.