Massive rockslide captured on video shuts down Malibu Canyon Road

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic video captured the moment large boulders came tumbling down onto a road in Malibu, causing a CHP officer nearby to move quickly out of the way.

The rockslide happened on Malibu Canyon Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Video shows rocks start to fall before larger boulders come crashing down. A CHP officer was seen staring up the hillside and then scamper as soon as more rocks tumble.

Malibu Times editor Samantha Bravo shared the video on Twitter and said she was about to speak to authorities right before the rockslide happened.

No injuries were immediately reported.

CHP announced around 4 p.m. that the area of Malibu Canyon Road, south of Piuma Road would be shut down for about 12 hours due to the rock slide.