Remembering 4 Pepperdine students killed in PCH crash: 'Driven young women who supported each other'

We're hearing from the parents of some of the Pepperdine University students who were killed in a crash on PCH in Malibu last month. They're still struggling with the loss.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- All the way across the country in Atlanta, loved ones remembered one of the victims of the crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. It was a celebration of life for Deslyn Williams.

The four Pepperdine University students were killed as they walked along Pacific Coast Highway last month. Investigators say Fraser Bohm, 22, was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into other parked cars along the road that then struck the young women. The victims were all sorority sisters and close friends.

"They were four bright, very determined, driven young women who supported each other," said David Rolston, the father of victim Niamh Rolston, who grew up in Southern California.

Eyewitness News asked him about the safety issues on the road after another car crash on the same stretch of Pacific Coast Highway Thursday.

A report from 2015 had dozens of recommendations to make the road safer.

"Very little of the recommendations of that report were implemented," said Rolston.

Another victim of the crash is Asha Weir. Her mother didn't want to go on camera but Eyewitness News spoke with her.

She said: "I'm proud to say that I really had a great daughter, a good person. As a mom, it just comforts me that while her life was short, in her short life, she really brought a lot of happiness and joy to others. As a mom, that makes me happy."

Meanwhile, Bohm claims this was a case of road rage and that he was trying to get away from someone who was allegedly chasing him.

"He knew the roads, he knew the laws of the roads, the speed of the roads. It, to all of us, feels very much like something that never needed to happen," he added.

Bohm has been charged with four counts of murder. He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 15.