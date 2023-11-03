Another multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, the exact same place where four Pepperdine University were hit and killed last month, is amplifying calls for changes to improve safety along that stretch of road.

More calls for change from Malibu residents after another multi-car crash on PCH

The latest crash happened around noon Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Three cars were involved in the collision but nobody sustained any major injuries.

"I hope to, I guess, honor Peyton, by helping folks work towards changing things there so that the highway's made safer," said the father of Peyton Stewart, one of four Pepperdine students hit and killed in a crash on PCH.

Still, local residents say they've had enough and want to see a safer highway.

"I could not believe it. I couldn't believe it.... I could not believe that this happened again right in front of my house," one woman told Eyewitness News.

The issue isn't new to local, county and state officials who have been down this road before. Talks of increased safety measures and studies have been ongoing for years.

Twenty-three people have died on the highway over the past five years.

A report released eight years ago listed more than 100 recommendations to improve safety along PCH but many of them have not been implemented.

Captain Jennifer Seeto with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says she recently has encountered several drivers going at dangerously fast speeds.

"Since the accident, I had a person driving 112 - the car was impounded. A person driving 109, 18 years old, unlicensed driver. Another person driving 107," Seeto said.

The four Pepperdine students were killed last month as they walked along PCH. The suspect in the crash is charged with four counts of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Fraser Bohm, 22, is scheduled to appear in court next month. Prosecutors allege he was speeding at more than 100 mph moments before the crash. Bohm's attorney Michael Kraut claimed his client was trying to get away from someone who was aggressively chasing him