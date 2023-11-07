PCH crash victims honored during Pepperdine basketball team's home opener

The men's basketball team's home opener at Pepperdine University helped support the families of the four sorority sisters who were killed in a crash on the Pacific Coast Highway last month.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The men's basketball team's home opener at Pepperdine University helped support the families of the four sorority sisters who were killed in a crash on the Pacific Coast Highway last month.

Before Monday's game started, the team held a moment of silence as the photos of the students were displayed by the score board.

"Our guys, they knew some of these young ladies and talked about them and who they were as people. I know it means a lot to our guys," said Lorenzo Romar, the team's head coach.

The victims have since been identified as Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21. They were all seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts. All four will receive their degrees posthumously and a memorial will be placed on campus to honor them.

PCH crash victims, all sorority sisters, honored during Pepperdine prayer service

Malibu victims, all sorority sisters, honored during prayer service A prayer service was held Thursday morning as Pepperdine University mourns the loss of four students who were killed in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

"They were amazing people who lived lives of love, of generosity, of care," said student Zacharias Tapp. "I'm just so happy that Pepperdine is honoring them tonight and I'm just happy that people aren't forgetting them."

One parent of a Pepperdine cheerleader says her daughter is still in stock over their deaths.

"It's been hard for her. She knew them through a friend who's also a cheerleader here. So it's a struggle," said Caroline Carter. "She says the vibe on campus is just... it's different. You know, everybody's having a hard time with it."

Everything from Monday's game, including ticket sales, food sales and merchandise sales will go towards the memorial fund which supports the victim's families.

Meanwhile, the team beat Concordia University Irvine 76-46.