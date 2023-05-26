Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of fatally shooting camper at Malibu Creek State Park

Jury deliberations continued in the trial of a man who allegedly shot and killed a father who was camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jury deliberations continued Friday in the trial of a man who allegedly shot and killed a father who was camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

The downtown Los Angeles jury was handed the case Tuesday morning after hearing a rebuttal argument from a prosecutor in the case of Anthony Rauda, 46, who is facing a murder charge stemming from the June 22, 2018, killing of Tristan Beaudette.

Rauda is also facing 10 counts of attempted murder involving a series of early morning shootings typically between 3 and 5 a.m., along with five counts of second-degree commercial burglary involving a series of break-ins, including two at the Calabasas Community Center and two at the Las Virgenes Water District facility between July and October 2018, which primarily involved food that was taken from the facilities.

Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter noted that Rauda has opted not to be present in court during the trial.

In the prosecution's final argument Tuesday just before jurors were sent back for deliberations, Deputy District Attorney Antonella Nistorescu told jurors the evidence against Rauda was "overwhelming."

In his closing argument Monday, Rauda's attorney told the panel there is reasonable doubt and urged the jury to acquit his client.

The prosecutor told jurors Monday that Rauda had a "pattern of stalking and preying on campers" at Malibu Creek State Park that began with a man being shot while sleeping in a hammock in November 2016 and that the victims were shot at between 3 and 5 a.m. -- a time when the prosecutor said people are usually in their deepest, most peaceful sleep -- as they camped at the state park.

Nistorescu said the defendant "managed to do what he had persistently tried" to do since 2016 when he killed Beaudette as he was sleeping next to his daughters, who are named as victims among the 10 attempted murder charges.

The prosecutor alleged that Rauda wore a mask and dark clothing and toted a rifle when he committed the burglaries, calling him "thorough," "deliberate" and "careful."

After the last break-in, Rauda was tracked down through bootprints and a scent dog to a makeshift encampment on Oct.10, 2018, Nistorescu said.

Rauda's attorney, Nicholas Okorocha, countered that there was "reasonable doubt" involving the charges against his client.

He told jurors they should watch for an absence of evidence that indicates gaps in the case.

"You have these unanswered questions," the defense lawyer said in his closing argument.

He noted that DNA testing performed on cigarette butts found near where authorities believe the gunman shot at Beaudette's tent showed that the DNA came from an as-yet unidentified male and that it does not match his client's DNA.

In her rebuttal argument, the prosecutor countered that the discussion about the cigarette butts was a "red herring," saying they were found in a public campground and had no logical connection to Beaudette's shooting.

Rauda was sentenced in December 2018 to six months in jail for gun and ammunition violations, a sentence set to run consecutively with an earlier 160- day sentence for a probation violation.

He was charged in January 2019 with the alleged crime spree and subsequently indicted in October 2019.

Rauda was sentenced last June to three years and eight months in jail after being convicted of attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies since he's been in custody. Both of those attacks were caught on surveillance video, and Rauda was subsequently brought into court for further hearings in a chair in which he was confined.

City News Service contributed to this report.