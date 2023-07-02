Shaking widely felt after 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Malibu coast, USGS says

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 2:30 a.m. at a depth of about 18 miles. It was originally classified as a 4.1 magnitude but was quickly downgraded.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage, but the shaking was reported to be felt as far as the San Fernando Valley and Long Beach.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was too small to trigger automatic cell phone alerts.