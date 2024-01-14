LA County sheriff's sergeant changes flat fire for stranded driver in Malibu

MALIBU (KABC) -- A flat tire is typically the start of a bad day.

That was the case for a driver in Malibu - until a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant saved the say.

The driver's tire blew out on Pacific Coast Highway Saturday.

According to the department, Sergeant Brian Judge spotted the stranded driver and stopped to help. Since roadside assistance was taking too long, the sergeant changed the tire himself.

"This simple yet impactful act exemplified Sergeant Judge's commitment to going above and beyond his duty, fostering a positive connection between law enforcement and the community they serve," the department said in a post on social media.