Massive rock and mudslides shut down several roads in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Massive mud and rockslides in Malibu came tumbling down Wednesday, prompting the immediate closure of several roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road is closed in both directions for the remainder of the day due to a rockslide. The area is only open to emergency vehicles.

In photos posted by CHP West Valley on its X account, you can see the mud and large boulders covering the entire roadway.

All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway between Corral Canyon Road and Latigo Canyon Road are also closed in both directions due to a mudslide. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Farther north, a large rock fell on Bouquet Canyon Road near Texas Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Meanwhile, overnight rain led to flooding on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood near Alameda Street, leaving one car disabled.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.