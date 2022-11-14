Fiery rollover crash on PCH in Malibu leaves at least 1 dead; all lanes closed

At least one person was killed when a car overturned in a crash that prompted the closure of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions, authorities said.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed Monday afternoon when a car overturned in a fiery crash in Malibu that prompted the closure of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions, authorities said.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on PCH near its intersection with Kanan Dume Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet at 1:20 p.m.

The deceased person was not immediately identified.

Video from AIR7 showed a severely mangled vehicle that had overturned onto its roof at the base of cliff.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

