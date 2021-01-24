Winter storm brings rare snowfall to Malibu

Locals took advantage of the unusual coating of white stuff to take pictures and even try a little sledding along Malibu Canyon Road.
Last week, Malibu was sunny and in the low 80s and remained warm throughout the week. But the first of a series of several storm systems moved into the Southern California region this weekend, bringing rain, hail and snow to many communities.
That was just the start.
There are at least two more storms expected in the region this week. Mountain communities can expect to see a foot or more of snow on Thursday. No word yet on whether any of that might fall on Malibu.